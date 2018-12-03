Subways face extensive delays due to signal problems

NEW YORK — Signal problems caused extensive delays on multiple subway lines during the Monday morning rush-hour commute.

There is no G train service between Bedford-Nostrand Avenue and Church Avenue in Brooklyn because of signal problems at Bergen Street, the MTA posted online at 7:24 a.m.

F trains are running on the D line between W 4 Street-Washington Square to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue in both directions while making local stops in Brooklyn.

To help with congestion, some southbound N trains will run local between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and 36 Street.

Commuters are also advised to take the B, Q, 2 or 5 trains, or buses B35, B38, B67 and B69.