Statues destroyed at Brooklyn church, police investigating as hate crime

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man urinated on and destroyed statues of saints at a Brooklyn church early on Sunday, police said.

Video shows him smashing the statues around 4 a.m. just outside Our Lady of Consolation Roman Catholic Church. The statues were replaced just two years ago after vandals tipped them over. It's the sixth time in eight years the church has been vandalized.

"It's very sad," one woman said as she walked by the church on Monday. "People are crazy."

Police have asked for help finding the man.

"We pray for him," said Father Andrew Wasko.

Police described the man as being about 6 feet tall. He has a light complexion and short brown hair. The man was last seen wearing a dark colored pea coat, beige slacks and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).