Sen. Cory Booker says he’ll think about 2020 presidential run over the holidays

Click above to watch Booker's full interview with PIX11.

NEW YORK — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker stopped by the PIX11 newsroom to discuss the passing of George H.W. Bush, closing the racial wealth gap and a potential 2020 presidential run.

In recent months Booker has been working to introduce a bill to fight wealth inequality, proposing to give babies money as soon as they come out of the womb until they are 18-years-old, in something he is calling "baby bonds."

When asked about his thoughts on running in 2020, Booker said he's focused passing bipartisan bills through the last days of the year but will take time during the holidays to "sit back and meet with family, friends and advisors and decide whether to run for reelection which has been my sole focus or now begin to think about running for president."

"This holiday season will be a great time for me to sit down... bring together folks and make a decision, Booker said. "Not about what's best for me but really with what I believe in my heart is best for the country."