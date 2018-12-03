Mother charged after leaving baby in car that was stolen in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police in Buffalo say the mother of a baby found inside a stolen car will face charges alongside the 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old accused of stealing the vehicle.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says the 25-year-old woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Officials say she left the car running outside a liquor store when it was stolen Saturday with her 2-month-old infant still inside.

Rinaldo says the two suspects, aged 15 and 18, are in custody for stealing the vehicle. Police say afterward one of the suspects took the baby to a hospital in the city of Niagara Falls, 15 miles north of Buffalo.

Police say they’ve connected the two suspects to an armed robbery on Friday.