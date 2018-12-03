Masked man caught on camera stealing packages in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Christmas Grinch is causing trouble in Brooklyn, stealing packages from porches in broad daylight. The masked man was caught on camera last week; now neighbors are trying to figure out how they can keep their holiday gifts safe.

With his head and face covered, the brazen burglar barely stopped to think about it after spotting packages sitting on the porch of a Sheepshead Bay home he took his time stacking the boxes before causally taking off in broad daylight. The entire theft was captured on a home security camera and obtained by the Brooklyn Paper.

"I'm getting packages for the holidays and he told me it's a disaster," said a neighbor, who asked that we only refer to him as Sunny.

He said five or six houses were robbed, although police say only one victim has filed a complaint. The stolen gifts scooped up in the video are worth more than $700. Monday the homeowners left a note on the door asking delivery workers not to leave any packages on the doorstep. Meanwhile all around the area The Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx continued to drop off packages.

"My birthday is December 5th and my wife got me a lot of stuff and to comment on the packages is very scary, very terrible," Sunny said.

With plenty of packages still to be delivered during the holidays, neighbors here in Sheepshead Bay say they're concerned about their own deliveries. Although at this point they say they're not really sure what they can do to make sure their merchandise is safe.

"I'm worried about it. Hopefully we'll figure it out. Hopefully the guys catch him, the cops catch him and he'll get arrested."

In the meantime, the NYPD advised those living in the area to have packages shipped to a work place and require a signature at delivery to make sure no grinch can steal their holiday cheer.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).