Ikea’s first U.S. ‘Planning Studio’ to open in Manhattan next year

MANHATTAN — Ikea announced Monday it will soon bring its brand new “Planning Studio” concept to Manhattan.

The first “Ikea Planning Studio” in the United States is set to open at 999 Third Ave. in spring 2019.

“We recognize that we are in a rapidly changing retail environment, and to be fit for long-term growth, Ikea is transforming in a way that lets us meet our customers where they are,” said Lars Petersson, country manager for Ikea Retail U.S. “New York City is the natural choice to open the first city center store – the most vibrant, dynamic city in the U.S., and the epicenter of retail, business, and culture.”

The “Planning Studio” will”focus smart solutions for urban living and small spaces,” according to a news release.

Purchased products will also be delivered.

The Manhattan store will be the first of 30 new “touchpoints in city centers” that will open in the next three years.

