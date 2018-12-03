Grinning thieves charged after pouring liquid on Bronx bus rider’s head, stealing her purse

The women were on a BX40 bus on Nov. 12 when one of the woman, shown smiling in surveillance video, poured an unknown liquid on the back of the victim’s head, an NYPD spokesperson said. When the bus stopped at the intersection of St. Peters Avenue and East Tremont Avenue, one of the women  grabbed the victim’s purse from her lap while she cleaned the substance off her head.

Video shows the victim chasing the women who took her purse.

There was at least $60 in cash and two credit cards in the woman’s purse, police said.

