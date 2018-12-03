Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted from Rochester, may be headed to NYC: police

NEW YORK — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was abducted from upstate New York over the weekend and police believe the girl and her alleged kidnapper may be headed to NYC.

Joanna Coates, 14, was allegedly last seen with 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez around 7 p.m. on LaSalle Street in Rochester on Saturday. They were last seen driving southeast, possibly headed for New York City.

The child was taken under the circumstances that lead police to believe that she’s in imminent danger of serious harm or even death.

Coates has brown hair, green eyes and is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing Timberland boots, blue Nike shirt and black leggings.

The suspect has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester City Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.