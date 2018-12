POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Four people were found dead Monday after a fire at a vacant home in Poughkeepsie, according to local fire officials.

The fire broke out at a home on Academy Street near Noxon Streeth shortly before 2 a.m., Poughkeepsie Fire Department Chief Mark Johnson said.

Four bodies were found inside the home, according to Johnson. It is not yet clear if the victims were homeless.

The fire was later brought under control, and its cause remains under investigation.