Video: Hammer-wielding man attacks Queens spa employees after demanding refund

FLUSHING, Queens — A hammer-wielding man attacked workers at a Queens spa after being told he couldn't have a refund, police said.

The man walked into Tao Spa Bodywork late at night on Nov. 29 and told a 55-year-old employee he wanted a refund, officials said. When she said they wouldn't give him one, he pulled out a hammer.

He dragged the woman to the waiting area and punched her in the face, police said. The woman managed to run to the back of the spa and get three other women who o=worked there. They all confronted the man int the waiting area.

He grabbed one of the woman, 56, by the throat and shoved her against the wall, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The employees gave the man $40, hoping he would leave, police said. He took the money, then smashed open a piggy bank on the counter and took coins from it and cash from the register.

Police have asked for help finding the man, who is 20 to 30 years old. He's about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded coat, dark colored jean and tan work boots. The man had on a light colored backpack.

