Residents at Patterson Houses in the Bronx without running water

The BRONX — About 4,000 residents at a NYCHA building in the Bronx were without running water, the Legal Aid Society said Sunday night.

A resident reached out to PIX11’s Monica Morales with the video, saying several buildings in the development were affected.

Video posted on Facebook shows residents living the Patterson Houses in the Bronx lining up with buckets by an open fire hydrant to collect water.

Children with buckets getting water at the Paterson Houses in the Bronx tonight. No running water. @pix11news @nychagram @ruben_diaz_jr pic.twitter.com/iSUYMayD2Q — Monica Morales (@monicamoralestv) December 3, 2018

A NYCHA spokesperson said crews are working to repair the house pumps.

“Staff have been working on repairing the house pumps and are in the process of setting up temporary pumps now. This is yet another example of the problems we face given our aging infrastructure, but we must do better providing basic services despite these challenges.”

Lynne Patton of the Department of Housing and Urban Development also tweeted that temporary water pumps should be up and operational, but water service remains interrupted to the high-rise buildings.

UPDATE: Temporary water pumps should be up & operational within 90 minutes. The house pumps cannot be restored tonight. Water service remains interrupted to the high rise buildings at this time. ~ #VitoMustaciuolo, @NYCHA cc: @rubendiazjr @MrPrezident @Cool_Riss_ — Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) December 3, 2018

Patton also told PIX11 she is intending to stay at a NYCHA apartment to see firsthand what tenants go through.

PIX11’s Monica Morales has been covering stories of problems of no heat and water at residences, including NYCHA buildings.

Officials say it will take decades of work and nearly $32 billion to fix NYCHA developments. City leaders say problems with NYCHA are less about funding and more about mismanagement and lack of transparency.