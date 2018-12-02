NYPD: 2 homeless men dead in separate incidents

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says the city medical examiner will conduct autopsies to determine causes of death for two homeless men who died in separate incidents.

The Daily News reports authorities don’t believe a crime was involved in either case.

Authorities say one man was found inside an L subway train around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. He was unconscious and had a cut above his right eye.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man was found around 6 a.m. Sunday in Washington Square Park. Officers found him unconscious on a park bench, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identification has been released for either man.