Man drags woman to Brooklyn park, rapes her

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn – A man dragged a 20-year-old woman to a Brooklyn park, raped her and then stole her purse early on Saturday, police said.

The man approached the woman near Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue around 2:20 a.m. and tried to talk to her at first, an NYPD spokesperson said. He grabbed her arm and pulled her into Betsy Head Park two blocks away where he raped her.

He left the park with the woman’s purse, police said. Police have asked for help identifying him. The man has long hair – possibly in a ponytail – and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue and white jeans and black sneakers. The man carried a black jacket with an orange lining.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).