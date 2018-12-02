Man changing tire struck, killed by car that fled scene

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Authorities said a man trying to change his tire was killed after he was hit by a car that fled.

Iosif Morgenshteyn, 65, was hit along the intersection of East 28th Street and Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay at about 6:30 p.m., police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Morgenshteyn was changing a tire when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle was later found, parked and unoccupied, in the vicinity of Emmons Avenue and Bragg Street, said police