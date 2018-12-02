Man cashes out nearly $10,000 from stolen, forged check: police

NEW YORK — Police are searching for the man accused of cashing out nearly $10,000 from a stolen, forged check.

It was reported to police that on Sept. 28, a bank representative informed a 22-year-old man that an unknown individual used one of his checks to withdraw about $9,861 from his bank account, said authorities.

Investigation revealed the individual stole the victim’s check after he mailed it out.

Police released surveillance images of the alleged thief inside a TD Bank in East Fordham Road in the Bronx depositing the forged check into another person’s bank account.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).