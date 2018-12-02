Houston mom accused of decapitating 5-year-old son, stuffing body in trash

HOUSTON — A mother was taken into custody after she allegedly drowned and decapitated her 5-year-old son before stuffing his body in a trash can in their Houston home.

Lihui Liu, 43, was arrested Friday and faces charges of capital murder, police said.

Houston police responded to initial reports of a stabbing at the home at about 7 p.m. Friday. Authorities arrived to find the boy already dead, said police.

The boy’s father told police he came home, and Liu told him she had sent the boy away. When his father started looking for the boy, Liu allegedly admitted the child was in the trash can, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The boy’s father discovered the child’s body in a trash can in their garage, the Houston Chronicle reported. His severed head was also in the trash.

Police recovered a bloody knife in the bathroom, with the bathtub splattered in blood, the publication reported.

Liu allegedly admitted to drowning her son and was later arrested.

The couple also has a 13-year-old daughter, according to police. It was not immediately made available if she was home at the time of the incident.

Liu is expected back in court on Monday.