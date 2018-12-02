Found! NYPD tracks down couple who lost engagement ring in Times Square after proposal

NEW YORK — A proposal went wrong in Times Square after the engagement ring was dropped down a subway grate, but police tracked down the ring and then the couple on Sunday.

“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in Times Square! She said Yes- but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate,” the NYPD tweeted Saturday. ” … Officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple.”

It turns out the couple had already left the country, police said.

“The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back,” the NYPD tweeted. “Congratulations!”

She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018