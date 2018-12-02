Fixing NYCHA, and the man who walked every street in New York

PIX11’s Monica Morales and City Councilman Ritchie Torres join Monica Morales for a discussion of a judge’s consent decree for fixing NYCHA.

he agreement now allows the court to supervise the matter. A data analyst can now be brought in as well as an independent mold analyst and an ombudsman to deal with tenant concerns.

A previous consent decree did not include any formal obligation to address mold recurrence. Many families are dealing with the mold problem and getting no help.

Monica visited one family in Wagner Houses in Harlem who has been waiting since July for some help and they told us their story.

Torres repeatedly laid the blame at the feet of Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s administration.

Also on “News Closeup,” we meet Matt Green, the subject of a documentary called “The World Before Your Feet”. The film celebrates Matt’s attempt to walk every foot of the five boroughs. So far he’s logged more than 8,000 miles!

Marvin asked Matt what motivates him and what is he learning. Matt clearly sees the world through the eyes of a child and has been blogging about his experiences. The documentary is showing at the Quad Cinemas in the village.

Matt is an urban nomad. He has no apartment, house sits, couch surfs, and he tries to live on just $15 a day.

He is trained as a civil engineer but much prefers the way he lives now.