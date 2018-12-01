Secret Santa pays off dozens of Walmart layaway tabs

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — A secret Santa has paid every layaway tab at a New York Walmart.

Newsday reports that the anonymous benefactor paid off the layaway accounts of dozens of Walmart customers in Uniondale, on Long Island.

Shopper Vanessa Rodriguez said she was waiting in line at the store’s layaway department Tuesday when she overheard a woman crying. It turned out that the woman was crying tears of joy because an anonymous donor had paid off her account.

Rodriguez said that a few minutes later a cashier told everyone in line that the same donor had paid off all of their accounts. She said the shoppers were “surprised and happy but just so, so very grateful.”

Store officials did not release the dollar amount paid off or the number of customers helped.