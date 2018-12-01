Sanitation worker back on the job after fatally striking pedestrian, Department confirms

NEW YORK – The sanitation truck driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn is back on the job, the Department of Sanitation confirmed.

Aaron Gilchrist is performing garage security duties and various administrative functions, which do not require driving the truck, Sanitation spokesman Vito Turso said.

Gilchrist is ‘grounded’ from driving a truck until the Department is advised that it is ok for him to return to full duty, he added.

He will also be able to drive his personal vehicle to work, Turso said.

Authorities say Gilchrist was behind the wheel and allegedly driving the wrong way when he struck a pedestrian in Crown Heights Oct. 11. He was temporarily suspending following the incident.