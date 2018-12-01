Prisoner escapes police custody in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A manhunt is underway for a prisoner that escaped police custody in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Police say Tyrone Johnson, 24, was taken into custody at shortly before 4:30 a.m. and was being transported to the local precinct by a marked police vehicle.

While in route to the precinct, Johnson fled the vehicle on foot and rear-cuffed, traveling south on Thomas Boyland Street from Livonia Avenue, said police.

Johnson is described to be 5-foot-9, about 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and dark-colored jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).