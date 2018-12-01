Man attacks Long Island postal employees: police

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked postal employees on Long Island Friday.

Matthew Delvalle, 24, attempted to purchase two money orders with a debit card that was declined at a post office at 111 S. Franklin Ave., said police.

He then attempted to purchase the same money orders with a different debit card under a different name, according to police.

While the Postmaster investigated the situation, Delvalle allegedly jumped over the counter and attacked the employee.

He attacked a second employee, biting and punching him, said police.

Both employees were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Delvalle was taken into custody and faces charges of burglary, assault and unlawful possession of personal identification information.