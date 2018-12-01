Dog choked, beaten outside Long Island McDonald’s: police

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Police arrested a man accused of beating a dog in the parking lot of a Bay Shore McDonald’s.

William Anthony Roberts, 47, was taken into custody Friday and faces charges of cruelty to animals.

According to police, Roberts was seen choking the female pit bull, lifting her off her feet by the collar and repeatedly throwing her to the ground.

An eyewitness captured the video, and broadcasted it to social media, said authorities.

Police were able to locate and apprehend Roberts.

The dog, named Princess, was taken to the emergency veterinary hospital for evaluation.

If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County, you’re asked to contact Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.