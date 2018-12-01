2 arrested during police raid at Long Island home: authorities

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after police raided their Long Island home Friday afternoon.

Officers executed a search warrant at Victor Nicholas and Hahshim Saunders’ Mountauk Highway home in East Patchogue.

Investigators found cocaine, marijuana, a Kilo Press, two scales, 11 phones, a laptop, a file cabinet, a motor vehicle and $1,919, according to authorities.

Nicholas, 30, and Saunders, 27, were taken into custody and face charges, including several criminal possession of a controlled substance charges and criminal possession of marijuana.