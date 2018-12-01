Former President George H.W. Bush dead at 94

2 arrested during police raid at Long Island home: authorities

Posted 9:10 AM, December 1, 2018, by

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after police raided their Long Island home Friday afternoon.

Victor Nicholas (L) and Hahshim Saunders (R) were taken into custody after police raided their Long Island home.

Officers executed a search warrant at Victor Nicholas and Hahshim Saunders’ Mountauk Highway home in East Patchogue.

Investigators found cocaine, marijuana, a Kilo Press, two scales, 11 phones, a laptop, a file cabinet, a motor vehicle and $1,919, according to authorities.

Nicholas, 30, and Saunders, 27, were taken into custody and face charges, including several criminal possession of a controlled substance charges and criminal possession of marijuana.