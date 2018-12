Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — Rescuers were able to save a female deer on Long Island after a bowl was stuck on her head for at least five days.

Strong Island Animal Rescue set up a team search for the deer on Wednesday, and finally came into contact with her on Friday. Video captured by one of the rescuers show the deer trying to flee, but a rescue leader was able to take the bowl off.

The deer weighed about 150 pounds and had trouble breathing, after spending days without food and water.