Teen faces attempted murder charge in shooting of 15-year-old girl near Bronx playground: police

THE BRONX — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl near a Bronx playground, police said Friday.

The girl was shot in her left hip while she was walking with a group of friends at Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street, near Playground 174, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. She was hospitalized, and is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old Bronx boy has been arrested, and faces charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Following the shooting, police released images of two people they said were sought in connection. It is not clear if anyone is still being sought, or if the arrested teen is one of the two.

