NYPD looking for info on unidentified, hospitalized woman in Brooklyn

Posted 1:57 PM, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 02:04PM, November 30, 2018

BROOKLYN — The NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying a hospitalized woman in Brooklyn.

Police released the following photo of the unidentified woman’s ring.

The unidentified woman, pictured here, says her name is Olga Rivera.

Police said the woman, who says her name is Olga Rivera, was receiving medical treatment at Brookdale Hospital on Friday t about 6:50 a.m. Hospital staff requested officers to interview the woman who was unable to give her personal information or give contact information for friends or family.

Police released the following photo of the unidentified woman’s watch.

She is approximately 60 to 70 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).