NYPD looking for info on unidentified, hospitalized woman in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — The NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying a hospitalized woman in Brooklyn.

Police said the woman, who says her name is Olga Rivera, was receiving medical treatment at Brookdale Hospital on Friday t about 6:50 a.m. Hospital staff requested officers to interview the woman who was unable to give her personal information or give contact information for friends or family.

She is approximately 60 to 70 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).