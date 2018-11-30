NYC marks 30th anniversary of World Aids Day

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of World Aids Day.
A number of events meant to raise awareness about AIDS and the spread of HIV will take place over the weekend around New York City.
Gay City News reports these events include:
- A reading of the names of those killed by AIDS at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine and the Congregation of St. Saviour Friday night
- Free HIV testing at the LGBT Community Center on Friday
- An interactive art experience and fleet of trucks touring several stops, Saturday afternoon
- A candlelight vigil Saturday afternoon