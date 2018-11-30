Mr. G goes to ‘The Nutcracker’ rehearsal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — It's a holiday classic that has been dazzling audiences here in New York since 1954!

We're talking about "The Nutcracker" at the Lincoln Center.

Mr. G stopped by the rehearsal of the young ladies from "The School of American Ballet" who are the mice in this year's performance.

The 10 and 12-year-old girls rehearse six days a week for about three hours a day.

Mr. G was lucky enough to join the rehearsal and get a big part. He learned how to be the mouse king, which included running and dancing around in the battle scene.

While Mr. G got to live out his dream of being part of the ballet and the girls explained why this is so special to them. “It's my dream, and "The Nutcracker" is a very special ballet. It's what makes all us a key part of the NYC ballet.”