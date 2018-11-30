Man pulls gun on 6-year-old, boy’s mother; AK-47 among guns found in later search: Nassau police

NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. — A man is in custody Friday after allegedly pointing a gun at a 6-year-old and the boy’s mother, shooting the weapon into the air, and being in possession of several guns, including an AK-47.

Michael Ripert, 21, was arguing with a woman in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Newbridge Road when police said he pulled out a handgun, and pointed it at the woman and her 6-year-old son on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

As the woman called 911, Ripert allegedly shot the weapon into the air twice then fled.

Ripert was tracked down, and his home on Pea Pond Road was searched, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Inside the North Bellmore home, police said they found an AK-47 rifle, 171 AK-47 rounds, four large-capacity AK-47 magazines, a loaded pistol grip shotgun and glock handgun speed loader.

At another undisclosed location, police said they found a loaded glock 9mm handgun with a large capacity magazine, a 22-round capacity glock extended magazine loaded with 21 rounds, a 34-round capacity glock extended magazine loaded with 34 rounds, a 30-round capacity AK-47 extended magazine loaded with 29 rounds and a box of 26 9mm rounds.

Investigators later determined Ripert also fired a gun multiple times on Montgomery Street in Wantagh on Sunday, Oct. 28 around 1 a.m.

Ripert is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.