Man accused of arson, killing brother’s family in Colts Neck pleads not guilty

COLTS NECK, N.J. — A man accused of fatally shooting his brother, stabbing the man’s wife and young children to death,and setting fire to their home, as well as his own, pled not guilty in a New Jersey courtroom Friday.

Paul Caneiro is charged with four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated arson and two weapons charges.

He is accused of killing his brother Keith Caneiro; Keith’s wife, Jennifer; their 11-year-old son, Jesse; and their 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.

The family was found dead when firefighters responded to a blaze at their Colts Neck mansion on Nov. 20.

All four faced “homicidal violence” prior to the fire, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

Firefighters had earlier battled a fire at Paul Caneiro’s nearby home in Ocean Township, officials said.

Paul Caneiro is believed to have killed his brother and his brother’s family over money, then set fire to his own home in an attempt to destroy evidence and create the illusion that the entire Caneiro family was being targeted, Gramiccioni said Thursday.

The suspect’s wife and two daughters were home when Paul Caneiro allegedly used gasoline to ignite the blaze. No one was injured.

Keith Caniero and Paul Caneiro worked together, according to online records. Paul Caneiro is listed as the vice president of Square One, and Keith Caneiro’s LinkedIn profile described him as the CEO and chief technology officer for Square One.