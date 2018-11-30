Jersey City cops will continue to arrest people for smoking pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY -- It’s hard to tell which way the smoke is blowing these days in Jersey City, when it comes to its position on marijuana and law enforcement.

A new internal police memo – first reported by the Jersey Journal – reminds officers that, “Regardless of what has been reported in the media, sworn personnel are mandated to arrest individuals violating the laws of the state of New Jersey, including simple possession of marijuana"

That sentiment does not exactly mesh with Jersey City’s progressive position on legalizing weed.

“And why is the mayor not checking him? It’s time that we stop imprisoning people on these silly charges. marijuana," Meg Milano said.

PIX11 reached out repeatedly to Mayor Steve Fulop’s office for comment, but we never received a statement for this story.

And while Jersey City’s elected leadership is in lockstep with Governor Phil Murphy on this issue, not everyone is ready to condemn the JCPD – or the language in that memo.

“If it’s a crime, then the policeman has gotta do what ever they gotta for penalization for anything regards to that crime, said Jersey City resident Ali Haqaldo.

Another Jersey City resident, Tim Mohrle, added, “It’s the law the though, right? I mean, I know where everyone’s going with this. But as long as it’s the law, they have to do it, I guess.”