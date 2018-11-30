Hundreds brave the cold for Michelle Obama’s NYC book signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan – Hundreds of New Yorkers flocked to Union Square on Friday for a chance to meet former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Obama signed copies of her record-breaking new memoir “Becoming" at a local Barnes and Noble.

“She inspired us, her and her husband, for us to be better people so it’s on a different level of respect.” said fan Robert Samuel. He had two copies of the book signed, one for himself and another for his mother.

“Becoming” publisher Penguin Random House announced that the book is now the best-selling hardcover of the year. Within fifteen days of its release, more than two million copies were sold worldwide.

On Saturday, Obama will continue her nationwide book tour with an intimate conversation at Barclays Center with poet Elizabeth Alexander. She is scheduled to return to the Big Apple for another discussion moderated by actress Sarah Jessica Parker on Dec. 19.

The intimate memoir details her historic mark in the White House, infertility struggles and her upbringing on the South Side of Chicago.