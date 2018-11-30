How Monica’s turning up the heat this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Sugar Loving from Harlem lives in the Washington Houses with her son Sal who has cerebral palsy. Loving says her son struggles to stay warm, especially at night.

“He has three blankets. He’s still cold. NYCHA get it together,” Loving said.

Loving says she has had heat or hot water since the day before Thanksgiving, ruining her holiday.

HUD regional director Lynne Patton says she is exploring staying in a NYCHA apartment, until the heat and hot water is fixed across the city.

Sugar says she would be happy to have her.

“They would get a better understanding of the 13 degrees, no heat felling inside,” Loving said.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news they are checking into Loving’s complaints. As of Friday, the Washington Houses have heat and hot water.

= = =

Leslie Casanova from Harlem says when she visits her parents, Luis and margarita Casanova at the Wagner Houses, it breaks her heart.

Margarita and Luis Casanova have been married 59 years.

Margarita Casanova is battling leukemia.

Casanova’s need repairs to their bathroom.

“They have been fighting the City since July. There is mold in their bathroom. The ceiling is falling apart. They don’t need this now,” said Leslie Casanova.

A spokesperson for NYCHA tells PIX11, they have located the source of the leak today, and plasterers and painters were sent Friday.

If you have a story, send a video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.