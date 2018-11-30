Dance icon Debbie Allen recalls ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ castmate singing ‘Fame’ on set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Debbie Allen's legacy will definitely be much more than dance.

The iconic choreographer, actress, producer and director rose to fame in the 1980s with the film and television series "Fame."

Since then, the Houston native has choreographed numerous Academy Awards and directed show's such as "A Different World," "Girlfriends" and "Scandal."

She's also an executive producer and actress for ABC's hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."

The 68-year-old tells PIX11 about her fellow co-star Patrick Dempsey singing tunes from "Fame" on set.

Allen also shared the importance of using art to give back to the community. In honor of World Aids Day on Saturday, Allen is partnering with The AIDS Healthcare Foundation for an event at The Apollo Theater titled The ICONS of Dance.

Another way she's advocating for change is showcasing her annual original production dedicated to raising funds for arts education.

The “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker,” starring members from The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, will be held from Dec. 6-9th in California.