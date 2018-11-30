Charges filed in death of mother who spoke out against MS-13 after daughter’s murder

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — An indictment has been filed against the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a New York mother who led a crusade against MS-13 gang violence after her daughter was slain.

Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that Suffolk County’s district attorney will announce charges Friday in the death of Evelyn Rodriguez.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the indictment is still sealed.

Prosecutors planned a news conference at the courthouse where the driver will be arraigned. Her name has not been made public.

Rodriguez was fatally injured in Brentwood in September after arguing with the driver over the placement of a memorial to her 16-year-old daughter.

President Donald Trump had previously recognized Rodriguez at a State of the Union address.