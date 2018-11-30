7 line signal upgrades require adjustments and cause delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Signal problems along the 7 line are being caused, in part, by the new signal system.

This was the week riders of the 7 train had been waiting for.

The new upgraded signal system went on line Monday along the tracks that stretch from Flushing, Queens to Manhattan's West Side.

The more than $500 million project has been in the making since 2011. The technology, known as CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control), allows more trains to run.

As many as three an hour are planned once the system is completely operational and crew schedules are chosen and finalized.

The line is now controlled by computers, software and sensors on the tracks and trains.

“We’re working daily to iron out issues and will be working with the supplier over the next few weeks to optimize the system and do other signal work on the line to complete the transition. We thank our customers for their patience," said an email statement from the MTA NYC Transit Media Office.

The technology is in place along the L line. It has demonstrated improved performance after a period of adjustment when it was first installed in the early 2000s.

The next project will bring the technology to the Queens Boulevard line serving the E, F, M and R trains. Some of the work is already underway.