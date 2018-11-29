Secret Santa pays off all layaway items at Long Island Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONDALE, NY — On Long Island a Secret Santa surprised several shoppers at a local Walmart after paying all of the layaway items that they had on file.

"At this time of the year and with everything that’s going on in the world,” said Kathy Tinucci a Bellmore resident. “I think it’s such a fantastic story to hear, really, what a loving gesture."

The person, who would like to remain anonymous, walked into the Uniondale Walmart and paid off every layaway item at the store.

The retail giant shared the kind act on Facebook.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be," Walmart said in a statement. "We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.”

The store posted this picture on their Facebook page showing all the receipts that were paid- alongside wrapped gifts, writing- thank you to their Secret Santa.

“I missed out on the deal,” said Tanya Moore, a Roosevelt resident. “But that’s great that someone you know did a good deed.”