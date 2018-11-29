NYC lawmakers try to figure out what went wrong during snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Several City Council committees held a joint hearing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of a November snowstorm that brought city traffic to a standstill.

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez is still outraged, two weeks later, after his drive home lasted over eight hours. Rodriguez believes more city workers could have prevented massive traffic backups.

“That was supposed to be a night where every, 100 percent of everyone, of all agencies, should be in the street,” he said.

Council members heard testimony from the NYPD and the Departments of Transportation, Sanitation and Education.

“The men and women of the New York City Police Department were out there,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan told lawmakers.

Department of Education officials were questioned about students stuck on school busses for hours.

“We have a lot of lessons learned and we need to do a better job of communicating with our families,” said DOE Chief Operating Officer Ursilina Ramirez.

The city is now working on a full operational review of what took place.