Man busted with cocaine, rat poison during traffic stop: police

WOODBURY, N.Y. — A man was arrested Wednesday after police found rat poison and cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.

Rodolfo Castro, 39, of the Bronx was stopped while driving on the I-87 in Woodbury for a traffic violation, said police.

During an interview with Castro, police established probable cause to search the vehicle, said cops.

Police found about 3.5 grams of Cocaine, about 75 grams of boric acid, or rat poison and about 3.2 grams of marijuana, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody.

Castro faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, the manufacturing and selling of an imitation controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, violation of probation or parole and a vehicle and traffic violation.