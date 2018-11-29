Fire rips through historic Sheepshead Bay church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A fire ripped through a historic church in Brooklyn early Thursday.

Crews were called to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church on East 23rd Street in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:30 a.m.

The 123-year-old church dates back to when many of the workers employed by race track owners were West Indians who embraced the Anglican faith, according to the church website.

The church locally prides itself for being the first racially integrated parish serving the West Indian population.

The church was still rebuilding and actively fundraising for repairs after suffering damage from a similar blaze in 2007.