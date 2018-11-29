Dog found 9 months after she went missing in NJ

HACKENSACK, NJ — A dog that went missing in February has been found, after traveling 21miles across Bergen County.

She zig-zagged from Riverdale, to Washington Township and some other towns, before ending up in Hackensack.

“One of the neighbors on the street we caught her in said that the daughter saw her steal a dog bed off someones porch nd carried it a block away,” said Lisa Rose Rublack of Bloomingdale.

Zina was originally adopted from Tennessee, but just days after finding a home in New Jersey, she got loose. Zina’s owner looked for days in freezing conditions.

Rublack heard about it and jumped in.

“I just decided that I’m gonna call the guy and see if he wants help,” she said.

Home surveillance cameras and Rublack’s trail cameras captured Zina’s travels. It was Thanksgiving weekend when Zina was finally caught.

“It was a big sigh of relief,” said Rublack.

Zina has been checked by a vet and is only a few pounds underweight, but it turns out she now has Lyme disease. Zina’s adoptive family has decided to let her go.

“They are so afraid they’re going to drop the leash and she’ll get out again,” said Rublack.

Rublack says right now Zina is decompressing, but soon she hopes to look for her forever home.

Anyone interested can contact Rublack by e-mailing her at: lisarose.nj@gmail.com.