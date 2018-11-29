NYC councilman proposes bill to ban cashless businesses

NEW YORK — A New York City councilman is proposing legislation that would ban cash-free businesses.

Democratic City Councilman Ritchie Torres, who represents parts of the Bronx, formally introduced the legislation Wednesday, which would force eateries and other retailers to accept cash alongside credit and electronic payments. The bill already has three co-sponsors: Democratic city councilors Chaim Deutsch, Rafael Espinal and Keith Powers.

Torres says establishments that don’t accept cash could be discriminating against communities that have difficulty accessing credit cards. Violators would face fines of up to $250 for a first offense and up to $500 for additional violations.

The legislation has been referred to a council committee.