Bronx family freezing in their NYCHA home

THE BRONX — Maria Rivera lives at the St. Mary's Park Housesin the Bronx.

Rivera says her daughters and her dog, Blanket, sleep together to stay warm. Rivera says they haven’t had heat for days.

“We suffer. Even our dog, Blanket, usually sleeps in his cage, but it’s too cold, even with the blankets, so he goes in the bathroom to stay warm,” said Angel Williams, Rivera’s 18-year-old daughter.

Dana Elden is the Tenant Association president for the development.

“I think of the 148 apartments in six buildings, I think of many families [are] suffering in the winter months. You think all this time, someone would come out and rectify the problem, which is connecting the thermostat to the boiler system,” said Elden.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11, “While there were only five heat-related open work order requests throughout the 1,007 apartments at Saint Mary's Park Houses today, our staff was already aware and responding to them. This demonstrates our staff's improved commitment to heat issues and ensuring our residents see faster repair times.”

