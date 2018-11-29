9-year-old Jewish boy punched in Brooklyn in apparent hate crime: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a 9-year-old boy was punched in the face in Brooklyn Sunday.

The boy was walking home along Throop Avenue and Walton Street in Williamsburg at about 6 p.m. when he was approached and punched several times in the face, said police.

The victim sustained pain and swelling, but refused medical attention at the scene, said police.

According to police, the boy was wearing Jewish garments.

The alleged attacker is described to be a male, 14 to 18 years old, with a medium build and as last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a black patch on the sleeve, dark-colored jeans and white sneakers.

