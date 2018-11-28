When do the holidays officially begin in NYC?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Decorations are visible from the windows of apartment buildings.

Strings of lights brighten doorways and front stoops.

Christmas trees appear on city sidewalks.

It's the holidays in New York City.

On the weekend after Thanksgiving, some neighbors in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn begin putting up elaborate displays. Cars and pedestrians head to there streets in the 80s between 10th and 13th Avenues.

Many neighborhoods will hold tree lighting ceremonies.

In Coney Island, lights have been hung up along Mermaid Avenue for the first time in twenty year. The Alliance for Coney Island gathered donations to bring the decorations to the streets from Skillman to West 33rd Street.