Polished Angels uplifts spirits one finger at a time

NEW YORK — Polished Angels is an organization that turned a hobby into a labor of love.

PIX11 chats with founder Yasmin Ramos, whose organization offers complimentary manicures and makeup lessons to those in senior centers. The purpose is to pamper people with love and make them feel more confident.

For more information on Polished Angels, click here for their Instagram page.

Anyone who wants to contact Polished Angels to volunteer or find out about upcoming events can send an email to: teampolishedangels@gmail.com