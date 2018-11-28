Photo: Vehicle sought in deadly Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in NJ

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Police on Wednesday released an image of the vehicle sought in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Thanksgiving.

A vehicle sought in a deadly Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run in Elizabeth in 2018, likely looks like the one pictured, according to local police. (Elizabeth Police Department)

The woman, 62, was crossing Cherry Street just before Murray Street last Thursday around 9:45 p.m.  when she was struck, according to the Elizabeth Police Department.

The vehicle sought in connection to the incident is a dark-color  2003 to 2005 Nissan Murano with damage to its lower-front side, police said Wednesday.

An image of what the vehicle may look like was also released by police.

A day after the hit-and-run, locals told PIX11 the incident seemed inevitable because people routinely fly through that section of Cherry Street, which is flanked by a church, public housing, and a home for people with disabilities.

“Now there’s a death,” local Maria Lorenz said. “So what is the state going to do, perhaps some rumble strips or a traffic camera — something needs to give.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hernandez at 908-558-2066, or after hours, call 908-558-2000.