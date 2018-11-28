Photo: Vehicle sought in deadly Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in NJ

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Police on Wednesday released an image of the vehicle sought in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Thanksgiving.

The woman, 62, was crossing Cherry Street just before Murray Street last Thursday around 9:45 p.m. when she was struck, according to the Elizabeth Police Department.

The vehicle sought in connection to the incident is a dark-color 2003 to 2005 Nissan Murano with damage to its lower-front side, police said Wednesday.

An image of what the vehicle may look like was also released by police.

A day after the hit-and-run, locals told PIX11 the incident seemed inevitable because people routinely fly through that section of Cherry Street, which is flanked by a church, public housing, and a home for people with disabilities.

“Now there’s a death,” local Maria Lorenz said. “So what is the state going to do, perhaps some rumble strips or a traffic camera — something needs to give.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hernandez at 908-558-2066, or after hours, call 908-558-2000.