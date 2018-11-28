New report reveals the most dangerous NYC subway stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS — New Yorkers are known for their street smarts, but according to a report, they should be extra aware of their surroundings at certain subway stations.

Auto Insurance Center analyzed publicly available 2017 crime data to determine which ones are more dangerous than others. Their findings looked at crime inside and outside of the turnstiles, within 100 feet of each subway stop.

Topping the list is Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center with 334 crimes reported, none taking place within the station itself. Brooklyn commuter, Fonz Estevanovich can’t believe it.

“I work right here and get out of work late at night,” he said. “I’ve never had an issue or felt unsafe.”

The Port Authority Bus Terminal at 42nd Street came in second place with 330 crimes, 275 of which occurred inside the stop. However, the report says most of those crimes may be within the bus station and not the subway area.

In the Bronx, the 3rd Avenue-149th Street station experienced 311 total crimes, 207 taking place inside the turnstile. Rounding out the top four is the hustle and bustle of the Times Square-42nd Street station, where only 50 of the 262 crimes occurred inside.

Sascha from Queens says you just have to use common sense.

“Always looking over your shoulder, always being aware," Sascha said. "Never having headphones in.”

Sarah Drebem agrees.

“You definitely have to hold onto your belongings and be aware of your surroundings," Drebem said.