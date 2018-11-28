Man who knocked out woman, sexually assaulted her in Queens is detained: police

OZONE PARK, Queens — A man accused of knocking a woman out and sexually assaulting her in a Queens apartment has been detained, police said Wednesday.

The man knocked out the 39-year-old victim by punching her and kicking her repeatedly in a 101st Avenue apartment on Nov. 9, officials said.

The woman woke up as he was pulling off her pants, then distracted him and ran for the bathroom, police said.

The man allegedly grabbed her, dragged her into a bedroom and knocked her out again.

She then woke up, bit his genitals and ran out of the apartment, a police spokesperson said.

Last week, police identified the man sought as Nickoloas Samaroo, 21.

On Wednesday, police did not provide a name for the man detained, but did rerelease a video of Samaroo, indicating he was the person apprehended.

The individual wanted in connection with the attempted Rape that occurred #Queens was APPREHENDED!👮🏼‍♀️👮🏿‍♂️Thank you to all #NewYorkers who called in tips. Your help is greatly appreciated. Together we are Crime Stoppers! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/hNSHrYZmIw — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 28, 2018

The woman suffered a laceration to her face and her right leg, and was treated at the hospital.

